Smash & Grab Thieves After Serious Firepower

ZEPHYRHILLS (CBSMiami/AP) — A smash and grab of a different sort in the middle of the state over the weekend.
Video posted on the Facebook page of the Zephyrhills Police Department shows a blue truck smashing through the front of store early Sunday.
But the bad guys weren’t after pricey electronics or cell phones, they wanted firepower.
The store they slammed into was the Sunshine State Armory. The video shows three people running in after the truck and grabbing guns and ammunition from cases as the truck backs out of the store. They ran to the truck and fled before police arrived.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies found the truck on fire in a wooded area.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.