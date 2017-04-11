LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer 

Smash & Grab Thieves After Serious Firepower

April 11, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Smash And Grab

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ZEPHYRHILLS (CBSMiami/AP) — A smash and grab of a different sort in the middle of the state over the weekend.

Video posted on the Facebook page of the Zephyrhills Police Department shows a blue truck smashing through the front of store early Sunday.

But the bad guys weren’t after pricey electronics or cell phones, they wanted firepower.

The store they slammed into was the Sunshine State Armory. The video shows three people running in after the truck and grabbing guns and ammunition from cases as the truck backs out of the store. They ran to the truck and fled before police arrived.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies found the truck on fire in a wooded area.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia