“He Was Not Using Gas On His Own People”: Spicer Compares Hitler To Assad

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The White House said Tuesday the Syrian regime and Russia are trying to “confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people last week, killing over 80 people including children.

Senior administration officials are accusing the Russian government of helping the Syrian regime cover-up chemical weapons still in the country.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia’s alliance with Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, made a comment that has sparked some uproar.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in WWII – you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons. So you have to, if you’re Russia, ask yourself is this a country that you and a regime want to align yourself with,” said Spicer.

While Hitler did not use chemical weapons on the battlefield, Hitler and the Nazis used gas chambers to exterminate Jews, disabled people and others.

When a reporter asked for a clarification about the comments that Hitler did not use chemical weapons, Spicer said, “I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.”

Shortly after Spicer’s comment, the U.S. Holocaust Museum took to social media to share a video on the Holocaust.