Florida Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Over Wildfires

MIAMI(CBSMiami) — Florida’s governor declared a State of Emergency due to recent wildfires and the potential for more across the state in the coming months.

Forecasters predict hotter and drier conditions than what is normal in the state within the coming months increasing the chances of more wildfires sparking and spreading.

This as wildfires have already burned 250 percent more acreage within the first three months of 2017 than the same period last year.

“Much of Central and South Florida are approaching drought-like conditions and the chances for wildfires are continuing to increase with hotter temperatures and low rainfall. This may only get worse as we enter the hotter summer months and it is crucial that we take every action right now to be prepared,” said Governor Rick Scott. “It is incredibly important that wildfire response is swift and deliberate and this state of emergency will make it easier for our state, regional and local agencies to quickly work together to protect our families, visitors and communities.”

At last check, there were more than 100 active wildfires across more than 20,000 acres in Florida.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said the state hasn’t seen such an active wildfire season since 2011.

“From St. George Island in the Panhandle to a wildfire just north of one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions in Orlando, we’re seeing that every area of our state is susceptible to wildfire,” said Putnam.

