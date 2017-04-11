Best Fish Sandwiches In Miami

The main draw of this fine restaurant is not just the lovely view of Ocean Drive, it’s the delicious sandwiches served here. The ‘create your own sandwich’ menu contains some really awesome sandwich choices. The smoked salmon with capers is a very popular sandwich at this venue. Bread choices include French baguettes, wheat bread, or spinach wrap. Then add your toppings, like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and more. This store has great hours, too. Being open from 7:30 a.m. until 12 a.m., seven days a week, makes this a perfect late night stop for a fish sandwich.

