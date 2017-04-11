Best Fish Sandwiches In Miami

Fish sandwiches can be much more than a tiny oil-cooked, breaded filet on a tiny hamburger bun or tuna from a can. Fresh fish sandwiches can be found at many of the fine restaurants and eateries in Miami and the surrounding areas. Fresh caught snapper, Mahi, tuna steak, salmon, and other fine types of fresh fish sandwiches enjoyed at the restaurant or delivered to your door.
18515 N.E. 18th Ave.
Miami, FL 33179
(305) 830-3354
www.miamiroastersntoasters.com
Roasters and Toasters serves a multitude of fine dishes. The chef’s here use high quality, fresh ingredients in all their dishes. Try the grilled or blackened Mahi sandwich. This delicious sandwich is served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, and a signature Remolaude Sauce, all served on a Kaiser roll. The food may bring you in, but the friendly staff and excellent service will keep you coming back.
1952 W. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 642-3322
This little gem of a restaurant is family owned and operated. It has been in operation for over 43 years in the Miami area. The fabulous food and old-timey feel at this eatery is what brings customers back. The Minuto sandwich is made with fresh, Kys caught yellowtail snapper. The snapper, with the tail left on, is breaded and flash fried to add a tasty, tender crunch to the sandwich. Each Minuto sandwich comes on a Cuban roll and is served with sauce and onions.
14421 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
(786) 227-6058
This tiny little pub and eatery may be hard to find, but the food is well worth the effort. The Mahi Mahi sandwich is considered by locals to be one of the best Mahi sandwiches in the area. The Mahi blackened, then served between two slice of rye bread. The Mahi is topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. Check this pub out and you will be coming back often.
Related: Top Sandwiches In South Florida
2001 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 109
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-4535
Just as it’s name implies, the sandwiches here are named after daily newspapers. The huge sandwiches are so good that customers come from all around the area just to visit this fine restaurant. Try the Biscayne Times tuna, made with multi-grain bread, tuna, hummus, cucumbers, peppers, and sprouts. This sandwich is just one of the many different sandwiches available here. And this venue has journalist’s hours, they are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
448 Ocean Drive, Suite 2
Miami, FL 33139
(305) 604-9115
The main draw of this fine restaurant is not just the lovely view of Ocean Drive, it’s the delicious sandwiches served here. The ‘create your own sandwich’ menu contains some really awesome sandwich choices. The smoked salmon with capers is a very popular sandwich at this venue. Bread choices include French baguettes, wheat bread, or spinach wrap. Then add your toppings, like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and more. This store has great hours, too. Being open from 7:30 a.m. until 12 a.m., seven days a week, makes this a perfect late night stop for a fish sandwich.