Vigil Held For Two Killed In Fitness Center Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night at Village of Merrick Park for Equinox fitness center general manager Janine Akerman and fitness manager Marios Hortis who were killed by a disgruntled ex-employee.

“It’s such a tragic — horrible unnecessary situation that affected some really nice people,” said Julie Neitzel.

Saturday morning Akerman, 35, fired personal trainer Abeku Wilson for workplace violence and had him escorted out of the building.

Wilson reportedly went home, got a semi-automatic handgun and went back to the gym looking for Akerman and Hortis.

Police say he shot both of them multiple times and then killed himself.

Akerman died late Saturday night and Hortis succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Akerman, engaged to be married at the end of 2017, was known and respected in the hospitality industry. She once worked at the Fontainebleau Resort where she met her fiancé.

“We are overwhelmed with a sense of loss. This senseless loss that it is and truly a little bit of disbelief. Janine was one of our family members, she was a friend and colleague a co-worker and most of all she was this bright beautiful young lady with amazing future, said the Fontainebleau’s VP of Operations Mary Rogers.

Hortis, a model with a warm personality, was employed at the gym for more than 6 years.

Tears and confusion at the vigil not only from the Equinox employees but also members of the community.

“Two beautiful people died, our community is very affected,” said Coral Gables resident Alfanzo Perez.

Wilson, who graduated from the University of Miami, had just returned from vacationing in Ghana where his family is originally from.