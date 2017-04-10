Trump Admin Wants Russia To Rethink Their Support Of Syrian Regime

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration is trying to figure out how to handle Syria from this point forward following last week’s air strike on one of their military bases.

The missile attack was in response to Syrian military forces using chemical weapons to attack Syrian civilians. It has received strong support from the American people. A new CBS News poll found 57-percent approved of the attack.

“It was a very deliberate, very proportional, and very targeted strike undertaken in response to the chemical weapons attack,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson is leading discussions at G-7 meetings in Italy, trying to shore up international support. However, Russia and Iran – Syria’s top allies – are saying they will respond with force if there are any further attacks there.

“This is a great opportunity for the Russian leadership to reevaluate what they’re doing. Why they’re supporting a regime that is committing mass murder against their own people. Russia could be part of the solution. Right now, I think everyone in the world sees Russia as part of the problem,” said National Security Adviser General H. R. McMaster.

The Trump administration said Russia is partly to blame for failing to remove chemical weapons from Syria as part of a 2013 agreement.

“Regardless of whether Russia was complicit here or whether they were simply incompetent or whether they got outwitted by the Bashar al-Assad regime, you would have to ask the Russians that question,” said Tillerson.

Tillerson will have an opportunity to ask the Russians himself when he arrives in Moscow this week for his first trip to the Kremlin.

Only 18 percent of Americans surveyed in the CBS News poll said they want to see full U.S. military involvement in Syria with ground troops. While 30 percent said they would support additional air strikes, 26 percent said diplomatic talks were needed, not further military action.