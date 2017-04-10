Several People Injured In Lauderhill Apartment Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill firefighters worked to free several people trapped by fire in a multistory apartment building.
Chopper4 over the scene of the Cypress Tree apartment, at 2551 NW 41st Avenue, spotted several firefighters using a ladder truck to access the screened-in balcony of a unit on the fourth floor. The fire had completely gutted the unit next door, thick smoke was billowing from its interior.
Several people passing by building ran inside to help after noticing the fire. The ran down hallways, knocking on doors, helping residents to get out. Two men carried a woman in a wheelchair down four flights of stairs to safety.
Lauderhill Fire said there were multiple people injured on the scene, but they did not give the extent of those injuries. One woman was taken to an area hospital.