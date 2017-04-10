Police: Man Used Cellphone To Take Pictures Of Naked Woman At Tanning Salon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man accused of using his cellphone to record a naked woman at a tanning salon.

Business is good at Zoom Tan. Night and day, a mostly female crowd pays good money for the perfect artificial tan.

But there was a disruption at this upstanding establishment.

Police said they busted Javier Sotomayor for using his cellphone to shoot pictures inside the tanning salon.

“Oh my God, it is a terrible situation. It should not be happening in a community like this,” said “Marta.”

CBS4’s Hank Tester went to Sotomayor’s listed address. No one answered. He arrested over weekend..

“What is your reaction to that?” Tester asked a salon patron.

“Creep, weird, sick,” said “Gloria.”

According to the police arrest report, the victim noticed that there was a cellphone camera pointing at her private parts from the bottom of the floor up, in between a wooden wall that divides her room and the room of the person that was recording her.

Police said that person was Sotomayor.

Detectives said the victim took cellphone video of Sotomayor that eventually led to his arrest.