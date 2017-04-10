Boil Water Order Takes Effect Tuesday In Parts Of Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — City officials are issuing a precautionary boil water notice for parts of Miami that will take effect Tuesday.
The order covers the area along Biscayne Boulevard, between NE 25th Street to NE 26th Terrace, and along NE 25th Street, from Biscayne Boulevard to the bay.
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer contractors will install a 24-inch valve in the area.
As a result, the water service will be interrupted Tuesday from 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Once the water is restored, those in the area should boil any water used for drinking or cooking until further notice.
Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
The Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department will sample the water for 48 hours once it’s back on. When the water samples show good results, the boil water restriction will be lifted.