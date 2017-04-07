Trump’s Syria Decision Made After Arriving In Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump made the decision to strike in Syria Thursday while in Mar-a-Lago.

The U.S. acted alone. The airstrike, according to Trump’s national security adviser, will ensure chemical weapons won’t be brought to our shores.

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” said Trump.

In a late evening statement, President Trump said the images of small children choking to death on poison gas moved him to action.

“It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered,” said Trump.

The decision to strike was made after the president arrived Thursday in Palm Beach for a summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Before their dinner, Trump consulted with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary James Mattis. Shortly after the meal, the strikes commenced.

The president first publicly indicated he was considering action following Wednesday’s meeting with Jordan’s king.

The president worried that toxic agents could end up in the hands of terrorists and used that threat as justification for striking without the permission of Congress.

“It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” said Trump.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Sarin gas attacks were a clear violation of the 2013 diplomatic deal that Russia and the U.S. brokered to have Syria hand over its chemical stockpile.

He said after President Obama had turned a blind eye to Assad’s repeated violations, inaction in Syria was not an option for President Trump.

“Previous attempts at change in Assad’s behavior have all failed,” said Trump.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)