Donno’s Big Board – First Round Mock 2.0

With the NFL Draft weeks away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.

Leading up to the big days (April 27-29), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.

Donno’s Picks

1) Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M – It is a slam dunk, and a no-brainer for the Browns to take Garrett with the top pick. He dominated the combine. He dominated his pro day. Next, he will dominate the NFL.

2) San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford – Thomas is elite as both a run-defender and pass rusher. He won’t have to travel far from Palo Alto to begin his pro career.

3) Chicago Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State – Lattimore moves up two spots in version 2.0. The Bears have needs in their defensive backfield and Lattimore is the most pro-ready corner in this draft. His history of hamstring injuries will force teams to take a close look at his medical charts, but he’ll be too good to escape the top five.

Previous Pick: DL Jonathan Allen

4) Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU – A physical specimen and future perennial all-pro if he can stay healthy, Fournette can take some pressure off Blake Bortles.

5) Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama – In version 1.0 I had Allen going No. 3 to Chicago, but as more and more injury reports emerge – Allen’s stock drops. He had two shoulder surgeries while at Bama and rumors surfaced last week of another surgery that wasn’t reported. Regardless, he is a top-five talent who could end up being a foundational player for the Titans if his shoulders hold up.

Previous Pick: CB Marshon Lattimore

6) New York Jets: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina – Trubisky moves up six spots in version 2.0. While his only having one season of starting experience at UNC is a concern for me, he has the measurables and the potential to be better than Deshaun Watson in the long run.

Previous Pick: QB Deshaun Watson

7) Los Angeles Chargers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU – Adams could very well be a top five talent. He is physical and instinctive, with legendary leadership qualities.

8) Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State – Two Ohio State defensive backs in the top 10? Yes. Hooker has great vision and instincts, which allow him to make plays on the ball with confidence.

9) Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee – Fills a Bengals need at edge rusher – bringing his size (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) and acceleration.

10) Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – Foster will join his former Alabama teammate Reggie Ragland, who the Bills drafted in in the second round last year. Foster’s biggest strength is his explosiveness.

11) New Orleans Saints: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan – The man named after my second favorite food moves up four spots in this week’s mock. The Saints could use an edge rusher to compliment Cameron Jordan.

Previous Pick: TE David Njoku

12) Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – Trubisky is the man they covet, but he goes off the board at No. 6 in this update. Still, Cleveland uses this pick to upgrade at quarterback – getting a competitor with a strong arm, elite athleticism, and big-game experience at the collegiate level.

Previous Pick: QB Mitchell Trubisky

13) Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – Williams is a big-play threat and that is exactly what this receiver corps needs. He instantly makes this offense better.

14) Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple – Reddick is another player who will certainly be on the Miami Dolphins’ radar, but Reddick might not make it to No. 22. He brings great size and burst. He can play the run and the pass. Also, Reddick has put on 50 solid pounds of muscle since arriving at Temple as a 185-pound walk-on.

15) Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU – Cook moves up five spots in version 2.0. He’ll be the best available in this spot and the Colts won’t let him slip out of the top 15.

Previous Pick: DE Taco Charlton

16) Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington – Wide receiver becomes a huge need for the Ravens with the retirement of Steve Smith Sr. Ross will provide big-play ability for Joe Flacco and company.

17) Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State – He brings an alarming combination of size and athleticism to the table. McDowell uses great hand skills to shed blocks and terrorize backfields.

18) Tennessee Titans: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida – Cornerback is the biggest area of need for the Titans in this draft. Wilson is physical, long and is not afraid to gamble to make plays. Son of former Miami Hurricane Chad Wilson.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Njoku, TE, Miami – Perhaps I was too ambitious putting Njoku in my top 11 last week. This time around, he falls eight spots, but gets to remain in the state of Florida. I honestly feel Njoku is a player with a higher ceiling of potential than Bama’s O.J. Howard. Njoku has athleticism, hands and speed. He could end up becoming the best tight end to ever come out of The U.

Previous Pick: RB Dalvin Cook

20) Denver Broncos: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama – Many argue that Howard will be off the board before Njoku. Either player would be a great pick for the Broncos, who can stand to add an elite level tight end to an already elite wide receiver group.

21) Detroit Lions: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt – Another player on the Dolphins radar – Cunningham will provide a serious punch to the Lions front seven. He has a long frame that has room to add more muscle. He was the first unanimous All-American in Vanderbilt history.

22) Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky – In version 2.0, I still love Lamp. While it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Dolphins take a defensive player in the first round, they won’t pass on Lamp if he’s still on the board. He’s the best overall athlete at OL in this class. The Dolphins will likely use him at guard, but he can play tackle if needed. Despite signing Ted Larsen and re-signing Jermon Bushrod, the Dolphins could still use an upgrade at guard.

23) New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin – His fluid technique compliments his sheer strength quite nicely. The Giants need a fresh tackle to compete with Erick Flowers and Bobby Hart, who struggled last year.

24) Oakland Raiders: Jabrill Peppers, Safety, Michigan – Sure, it may seem like a stretch for the Raiders to take safeties in the first round two years in a row, but Peppers is the best available here and should thrive playing alongside Karl Joseph in the Oakland defensive backfield.

25) Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes. QB, Texas Tech – The Texans can start washing their hands of the short-lived Brock Osweiler nightmare. Mahomes is a bit of a “gun slinger”, but he can play.

26) Seattle Seahawks: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU – White’s aggression will fit in nicely with the “Legion of Boom” mantra. He has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. This pick would fill a need for the Seahawks nicely.

27) Kansas City Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford – After cutting Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs have a major vacancy to fill at running back. McCaffrey could come in and contribute right away.

28) Dallas Cowboys: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama – The Cowboys lost Doug Free and Ronald Leary this offseason and can use Robinson to keep their dominant offensive line intact.

29) Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington – King can fill the biggest position of need for the Packers – cornerback – as a player with serious size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.43).

30) Pittsburgh Steelers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn – Injuries followed him in college, but he is a top 15 talent when healthy. Lawson will make a great successor to James Harrison in Pittsburgh.

31) Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA – Here is a player who would make a perfect pass-rushing compliment to Vic Beasley.

32) New Orleans Saints (from Patriots): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama – Humphrey is an athletic corner with big game experience. He can fill a major need for the Saints, who I have grabbing a surprise tight end with their other first round pick.