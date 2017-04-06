Trump, China’s President To Meet In Florida For High-Stakes Summit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) –As a candidate Donald Trump repeatedly blasted China, accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices that he equated to “rape” and “theft.”

“We give state dinners to the heads of China. I said, why are you doing state dinners for them? They’re ripping us left and right,” said Trump before being elected.

Less than 100 days into his term, the president will try to reboot the relationship by welcoming China’s president and his wife to Trump’s family-owned club Mar-a-Lago. It’s a venue that connotes the U.S. president is interested in building a personal relationship with Xi Jinping.

Between trade disputes and the threat of North Korea, the two leaders have plenty to discuss. Exactly where those conversations take place became a concern to Congress after President Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe appeared to openly discuss North Korea’s missile test over dinner in February.

The government accountability office has now agreed to probe whether Mar-a-Lago has a secure space for classified communications, the type of secret service screening measures used on resort guests, and how the government ensures travel-related expenses are fair and reasonable.

“I’m meeting with the President of China on Thursday and Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, and I think we’re going to have a very interesting talk,” said President Trump on Tuesday.

Also in question is whether the Trump family financially benefits from such a high profile visit.

“The visit and the visit of the foreign leader attracts large amount of publicity, not just domestically but internationally,” said Government Ethics Specialist Kathleen Clark.

Though Trump gave up the position of club president before inauguration, his son Don Junior now holds that title according to a Florida alcohol license obtained by CBS News.

The Chinese government is not staying at the Trump-owned property, but Clark says the visit does raise some questions.

“When President Trump arranges to meet a foreign leader at one of his branded properties like Mar-a-Lago, what he is doing is he is actually using government office for private gain,” said Clark.