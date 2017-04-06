Prosecutor: Not Enough Evidence Found For Bondi, Trump Bribery Complaint

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida prosecutor chosen by the governor to look into a complaint against President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says there’s not enough evidence to move forward in the case.
Fort Myers-area State Attorney Stephen Russell presented Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday with the results of an investigation.
The complaint stemmed from scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Bondi received from Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation about the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University. The investigation came after numerous complaints filed against Bondi by a Massachusetts attorney.
A prosecutor working for Russell’s office concluded that there is no reasonable suspicion that Trump or Bondi broke Florida’s bribery law.
