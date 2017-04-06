House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside In Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is stepping aside from the panel’s probe into Russian meddling of the 2016 presidential election.
In a statement on Thursday, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California says that several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.
Nunes says the charges are false and politically motivated. But he says it’s in the best interest of the committee to have GOP congressman Mike Conaway of Texas temporarily take charge of the committee’s investigation.
“I fully support his decision,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan Thursday morning.
Nunes says he will continue fulfilling other duties with the committee and wants to talk to the ethics committee as soon as possible to defend himself.
