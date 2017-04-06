House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside In Russia Probe

April 6, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Devin Nunes, Politics, Russia, Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is stepping aside from the panel’s probe into Russian meddling of the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement on Thursday, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California says that several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.

Related: ‘Why Would I?’: Nunes Rebuffs Calls To Step Aside In Russia Investigation

Nunes says the charges are false and politically motivated. But he says it’s in the best interest of the committee to have GOP congressman Mike Conaway of Texas temporarily take charge of the committee’s investigation.

“I fully support his decision,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan Thursday morning.

Nunes says he will continue fulfilling other duties with the committee and wants to talk to the ethics committee as soon as possible to defend himself.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia