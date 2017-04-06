Firm Buys Jungle Island For $60 Million, Plans Expansion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Jungle Island is getting a major renovation and a new owner.
ESJ Capital Partners announced in a news release Wednesday that the firm had purchased the 18-acre zoo for $60 million. ESJ says it will expand the park through a three-part renovation that includes opening a private beach club.
The renovation’s first phase is expected to debut this summer. It will include zip lines with panoramic views of the Miami skyline and the park. The total renovation is set to take two years.
Jungle Island will continue to be managed by San Diego-based Iconic Attractions Group. The news release says all current positions will be retained, and more jobs will be added as the expansion progresses.
Jungle Island is located on Watson Island, between downtown Miami and Miami Beach.
