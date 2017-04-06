Dolphins Sign Quarterback David Fales

The Miami Dolphins added another arm to its quarterback room, announcing the signing of free agent David Fales.
Fales, a sixth-round pick in 2014, spent time on the Chicago Bears active roster and practice squad in his three years in the league. He also spent time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2016.
The Bears signed Fales to their active roster on Nov. 23 this past season and he played in one game, completing 2-of-5 passes for 22 yards.
Signing Fales now gives the Fins four quarterbacks on the roster.
However, the addition of the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Fales is likely nothing more than the team bringing in another “camp arm” – a quarterback to participate in offseason training camps but is a longshot to actually make the roster – or for him to compete with 2016 seventh-round pick Brandon Doughty for the third quarterback spot.
Additionally, Fales worked with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase in Chicago in 2015.
Barring any catastrophically substantial injuries during the remainder of the offseason, Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill are firmly entrenched as the Fins’ backup and starting quarterbacks respectively.