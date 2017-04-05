Winderman On Heat: “Without Dion Waiters The Dynamic Has Changed So Much”

Miami Heat beat writer for the Sun-Sentinel, Ira Winderman joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss LeBron’s comments on regular season games, Hassan Whiteside’s lack of touches down the stretch of ball games and the importance of tonight’s matchup against the Hornets.
On LeBron’s comments- “I agree totally with LeBron, you can win a championship from 2nd or 3rd place, you are talking about the difference between potentially one home game in the Eastern conference finals, I think you save your energy for when you need it most.”
On Miami missing Dion Waiters- “Without Dion Waiters the dynamic has changed so much, when you look at this lineup it’s just not a playoff lineup, we are seeing how much Dion means and has meant to this team.”
