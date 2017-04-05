Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Widow Extradited To Orlando For Trial

April 5, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Noor Salman, Orlando, Pulse Shooting

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — The widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter is being extradited to Orlando to face trial on charges of aiding and abetting her husband, according to court documents.

Court documents obtained Wednesday showed attorneys for Noor Salman have waived her right to a removal hearing next week, which sped up her transfer.

Salman will be transferred to Florida from San Francisco, where she has been held in custody since her arrest there in January.

Salman, 30, is accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in providing support to a foreign terrorist organization, namely, the Islamic State, in the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12.

Salman is also accused of a second count of obstructing justice by misleading local police and the FBI when she was questioned in the hours following the attack.

Along with the 49 killed, 53 other people were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Mateen died in a shootout with police.

Salman was arrested last month at her mother’s house in California, where she and her 4-year-old son have been living since September.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.  The Florida judge overseeing her trial has ordered her held without bond.

