Jeter, Jeb Bush May Be Interested In Buying Marlins

April 5, 2017 5:17 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three big names are reportedly interested in buying the Miami Marlins – among them – two former presidential candidates and a former baseball player.

According to Fox Business,  a multi-billion dollar bidding war could start for the team during opening week of Major League Baseball.

Within that, at least three potential buyers have emerged – former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, former GOP presidential candidate and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, and a group of businessmen with backing from Goldman Sachs.

Jeter has reportedly expressed interest in bidding to buy the team, sources told Fox Business, and he is being represented by a former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief in talks with Marlins President David Samson.

The group headed by Bush is teaming up with Citigroup to possibly finance a bid for the team.

The other group, which has a number of businessmen, have financial backing from Goldman Sachs – a company known for its banking franchises in sports.

Bankers who reportedly represented a group that included former presidential candidate Mitt Romney have also made inquiries about a bid, sources said. But a spokesperson for Romney says he was not involved.

All this comes after Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria expressed interest in selling the team late last year.  Loria paid $158 million for the team back in 2008.

Those involved in the bidding process say the team’s price tag could go from $800 million to $1.6 billion.

Spokesmen for the Miami Marlins, Jeter, Bush, Goldman and Citigroup, at last check, had not returned calls for comment.

