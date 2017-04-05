Ivanka Trump Wants “To Be A Force For Good” In Father’s Administration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump’s daughter – Ivanka Trump – spoke out for the first time since she took a formal role in the White House – sharing her thoughts on the administration and critics of it saying she wants “to be a force for good.”

On Tuesday, Ivanka told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that while she originally vowed to just be “a daughter” to the president, she couldn’t in her new reality. That’s when she decided to take on a more formal, but unpaid role with the title of assistant to the president.

“I was processing real-time the new reality and what it would mean,” said Ivanka. “I realized that having one foot in and one foot out wouldn’t work. And the reality is that it, it all happened very organically for me.”

As for critics who said she and her husband, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, are “complicit” with the president, she said she doesn’t understand what they mean.

“If being complicit is wanting to… be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,”said Ivanka. “I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job, and much more importantly, that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

When it comes to her relationship with her father in the White House, Ivanka said while she doesn’t speak out publicly on issues, there are ways to make her voice heard quietly.

“So where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor,” she said. “Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It’s how he was in business. It’s how he is as president.”

Ivanka does share what King called the “hard truths” with her father, but don’t expect her to criticize him publicly.

“We’re in a very unique time where noise equals, in a lot of people’s perception, advocacy,” she said. “I do think there’s a time for public denouncement…I also think there’s a time for discussion.”

