Wild Two County Police Chase Ends In Hialeah Gardens

April 4, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Police Chase

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wild overnight two county chase came to an end in Hialeah Gardens.

The chase began after a robbery just before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex at W 9th Avenue and 29th Street in Hialeah. Police said the suspects took off in a black minivan.

The chase headed south to U.S. 1 in Kendall and then north into Broward before heading back south into Hialeah Gardens.

Officers chased the van for about an hour. It all came to an end on NW 103 Street at 82nd Avenue.

One person was taken into custody. A minor was treated for injuries on the scene.

