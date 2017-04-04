City Of Miami Beach Holds Meeting To Educate Residents On Impact Of Sea Rise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is investing mega millions to manage high tides impacted by sea rise.

At present, the city is dealing with sea rise generated by higher tides.

“This is a community conversation. We thought it was important to have a dialogue,” said Susy Torrente.

The city sponsored an event Tuesday where beach residents could get information on potential home impact, risk, insurance and what beach engineers are up to.

The engineers explained how the pump system works and how they will elevate streets.

A home owner who attended the meeting got the scoop on what she is facing.

“I learned that we have a low point in our property,” said Linda Rosenberg.

One company in attendance shared how they can customize a long range forecast on what the sea rise impacts and flooding impacts can be on you home, your business. They give you a written report with the assessments.

“It is conceivable that mortgage companies and insurers would want properties close to the water to get a first score to understand the level of flood risk before loaning on a property or insuring a property,” said Rajiv Krishnan.

Homeowners here worried about the impact of elevating streets.

“They are talking about raising the road 2.7 feet. The elevation of my home is 4 feet, so not a lot of leeway,” Peter Coakley said.

There were lots of questions, and hopefully some answers for these folks as the sea continues to rise.

“We are experiencing it here on the beach, but our friends on the mainland and other parts of parts of South Florida will face it as well,” Torrente said.