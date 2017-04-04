Florida Men Plead Guilty To Trying To Help ISIL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Two South Florida men accused of trying to help ISIL overseas plead guilty in federal court in West Palm Beach.

Darren Jackson, 51, plead guilty to terrorism support conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.

The week before, Dayne Christian, 32, pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and also being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A third man – 53-year-old Gregory Hubbard – also charged in connection to the FBI terrorism sting is set to go to trial in October.

Both Hubbard and Jackson are facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy plea. Christian is facing an additional maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Justice Department says the FBI arrested the three men back in July after Jackson drove Hubbard and an FBI source to Miami International Airport (MIA) for a flight to Germany.

According to court documents, Hubbard planned on traveling from Berlin to Turkey by train and then cross into Syria to join ISIL.

