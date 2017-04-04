Suspect In Deadly Chili’s Shooting Captured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a man wanted in a deadly shooting at a Chili’s restaurant in Miami Gardens is over.
Arturo Exum, 31, has been taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. inside the restaurant at NW 198th Street and NW 2nd Avenue.
According to police, Lester Reid and a co-worker got into a verbal argument. Police said the second employee called her boyfriend, Exum, who reportedly went to Chili’s and shot Reid. He was taken to a local area hospital where he died.
People who work in the shopping center said they saw a vehicle speed off after they heard shots fired. They then saw customers, some with young children, take off to their vehicles.
Chili’s released a statement late Monday night.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic situation and the loss of one of our Team Members. We are doing everything we can to fully cooperate with the police and fire and rescue teams who were so quick to respond.”