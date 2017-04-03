Veteran Pitcher Vance Worley Signs Minor League Deal With Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It certainly appears that pitching depth is something the Miami Marlins are taking very seriously.
Right-handed pitcher Vance Worley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Marlins, who plan to assign him to Triple-A New Orleans to start the season.
The deal is pending a physical.
Worley, 29, has a 33-30 record and a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons.
He went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last year with the Orioles in 35 games, including four starts.
He has also pitched for the Pirates, Twins and Phillies.
