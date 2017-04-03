Live | Senate Judiciary Committee Votes on Neil Gorsuch Nomination for Supreme Court

Veteran Pitcher Vance Worley Signs Minor League Deal With Marlins

April 3, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB, Vance Worley

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It certainly appears that pitching depth is something the Miami Marlins are taking very seriously.

Right-handed pitcher Vance Worley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Marlins, who plan to assign him to Triple-A New Orleans to start the season.

The deal is pending a physical.

Worley, 29, has a 33-30 record and a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons.

He went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last year with the Orioles in 35 games, including four starts.

He has also pitched for the Pirates, Twins and Phillies.

