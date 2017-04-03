Putin Considering Terrorism In Rail Station Blast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MOSCOW (CBSMiami) – Russian President Vladamir Putin said they are considering all possible causes, including terrorism, for an explosion at a rail station in St. Petersburg.
According to reports, a device packed with shrapnel was detonated at a subway station in the heart of the city or another one nearby.
At least ten people were killed, another 50 injured. The blast blew a huge hole in the side of one subway car and some victims were lying bleeding on the platform.
Officials in Russias second largest city evacuated and closed all subway stations as investigators searched the scene. Uber and other taxi services reportedly ran out of available cars in St. Petersburg Monday after the attack as people tried to make their way out of the city, according to CBS News.
The blast hit St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, the same day Putin was scheduled to visit.
A prosecutor’s office declared the incident a terrorist attack. Putin said they are investigating it as possible terrorism.
There have been reports of a second blast and possible suspicious devices, but Russian authorities only confirmed one explosion.