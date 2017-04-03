Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested After Wife Ends Up In Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Police Officer is under arrest following a possible domestic issue with his wife.

Officer Alexander Bradley and his wife attended a comedy show at the James L Knight Center on Sunday evening.

According to the arrest report, the couple and some friends decided to get some food following the show at the Big Pink Cafeteria.

After eating the men went to get their cars in order to return and pick up their wives.

While Officer Bradley was getting his car, his wife was shown a video by the wife of one of his friends.

Per the report, the video showed Bradley “dancing inappropriately” with another woman which made his wife upset.

Once back in the car with Bradley, his wife confronted him about the video which led to a violent argument.

The argument turned physical, according to the report, and Officer Bradley’s wife received serious injuries to her face area.

This included a serious laceration to her upper left eye, which required stitches, a fractured left orbital and injuries to her nose and mouth.

She was also spitting up blood and was admitted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Officer Bradley received only a scratch to the side of his neck but said, post Miranda, that he was only defending himself and that his wife was the initial attacker.

Bradley has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since January of 2009. He has been relieved of duty, with pay.