PLAYER: Quavon Beckford

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Here is an athlete that is really impressed a year ago at Booker T. Washington. And with the Bulls needing pass catchers to stretch the field and balance the offense in 2017, here is someone who could make a major splash. In the times we’ve watched Beckford perform, he has impressed. He gets open, catches the ball and uses his quickness to extend plays. While he was hidden by all the prospects the Tornadoes had in their receiving corps, his big opportunity could come this year as gifted quarterback Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell will look add as many playmakers as possible to the offensive attack. Many are waiting to see what he brings to this already talented team.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6070216/quavon-beckford