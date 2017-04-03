Ford Recalls Trucks Over Risk They Could Move While In Park

Live | Senate Judiciary Committee Votes on Neil Gorsuch Nomination for Supreme Court

April 3, 2017 9:53 AM By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ford is recalling more than 52,000 pick-up trucks over risks the car could move while in park.

The company says drivers of their 2017 Ford F-250 should use the parking brake at all times, when shifting their vehicle into park due to the issue.

It’s all because of a damaged parking rod plate that might not shift the car into park, the company said.

The recall includes certain 2017 Ford F-250 gasoline-powered 6.2-liter vehicles built at their Kentucky assembly plant Oct. 9, 2015, to March 30, 2017.

Drivers are asked to call their dealer who will inspect and replace the damaged piece at no cost to the customer.

At last check, the company said they were unaware of any accidents or injuries relating to the truck’s parking issue.

