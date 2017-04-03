Child Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Car Following Crash

April 3, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Miami Fire Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 8-year-old has been hospitalized after being trapped in a car following a crash Monday night.

Miami Fire Rescue said a Ford Explorer and a Volkswagen Beetle collided at the intersection of NW 22nd Avenue and 36th Street.

The child was apparently trapped under the dashboard of the Volkswagen, wedged by the front of the SUV.

Fire crews had to use extrication tools to free him.

The boy was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the Volkswagen are being evaluated by paramedics at this time.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia