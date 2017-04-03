Child Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Car Following Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 8-year-old has been hospitalized after being trapped in a car following a crash Monday night.
Miami Fire Rescue said a Ford Explorer and a Volkswagen Beetle collided at the intersection of NW 22nd Avenue and 36th Street.
The child was apparently trapped under the dashboard of the Volkswagen, wedged by the front of the SUV.
Fire crews had to use extrication tools to free him.
The boy was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.
The driver of the SUV and the driver of the Volkswagen are being evaluated by paramedics at this time.
