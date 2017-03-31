Voter Fraud Registration Investigation Into Bannon Closed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A case of alleged voter fraud registration involving White House adviser Steve Bannon is closed.
Bannon was under investigation for being on the county’s voter rolls even though he appeared not to spend much time in South Florida.
President Donald Trump’s chief strategist had rented a home in Coconut Grove in 2015 and 2016, but he never cast a vote in Miami-Dade.
The State Attorney’s Office looked into the matter and found no evidence that he did anything illegal so he will not face any charges.