Voter Fraud Registration Investigation Into Bannon Closed

March 31, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Politics, Steve Bannon, Voter fraud

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A case of alleged voter fraud registration involving White House adviser Steve Bannon is closed.

Bannon was under investigation for being on the county’s voter rolls even though he appeared not to spend much time in South Florida.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist had rented a home in Coconut Grove in 2015 and 2016, but he never cast a vote in Miami-Dade.

The State Attorney’s Office looked into the matter and found no evidence that he did anything illegal so he will not face any charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia