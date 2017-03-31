Several People Hurt In Miami Duplex Fire

March 31, 2017 5:24 AM
Filed Under: Miami, Miami Fire, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people were injured in an overnight fire at a Miami duplex fire.

When Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the building at 6301 NE 5th Avenue just after 2 a.m., heavy flames were shooting out of the side of the building.

One of the men who lived in the duplex said he was just getting ready to go to bed when he heard people screaming ‘get out, get out, fire, fire’.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said while fire crews were fighting the fire they found one man and pulled him out. They went back in and found a second man barely alive. They pulled him out too. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The two women who live in the duplex didn’t know there was a fire until they heard the cries for help from the men next door. Those women were taken to the hospital as well where they were listed as stable.

Carroll said the duplex did not have smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

