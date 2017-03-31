Trump Jr. Reels In Blacktip Shark On Florida Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reeled in a big catch while fishing from the beach during a spring break trip to Florida with his family.
The president’s son posted an Instagram picture holding a Blacktip shark on Sunday, adding “this is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days.”
This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days… Shhh don't tell her. #parentgoals 😂 Amazing morning with Donnie, Spencer, and my buddy @blacktiph. This is one of half dozen Blacktip sharks (ALL CATCH AND RELEASE) we had on, 2 of which were attacked by a huge hammerhead (800+ pounds) all right off the beach. Insane day on the water. #shark #familytime #fatherson #family #weekend #fishing #beachlife #surf #surfcasting #fl #florida #spring #break #springbreak #catchandrelease
After snagging the shark, Trump Jr. and his children Donnie and Spencer posed with the shark on a windy day in Palm Beach.
On a video posted to YouTube, Trump said it’s the first time he’s caught a shark while fishing from the beach. After a couple of minutes, Trump Jr. dragged the shark back into the rough surf and let it go.
The Palm Beach Post reported Trump Jr.’s crew caught and released a half-dozen Blacktip sharks that day.
