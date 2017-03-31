LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer 

Trump Jr. Reels In Blacktip Shark On Florida Beach

March 31, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump Jr

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reeled in a big catch while fishing from the beach during a spring break trip to Florida with his family.

The president’s son posted an Instagram picture holding a Blacktip shark on Sunday, adding “this is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days.”

After snagging the shark, Trump Jr. and his children Donnie and Spencer posed with the shark on a windy day in Palm Beach.

On a video posted to YouTube, Trump said it’s the first time he’s caught a shark while fishing from the beach. After a couple of minutes, Trump Jr. dragged the shark back into the rough surf and let it go.

The Palm Beach Post reported Trump Jr.’s crew caught and released a half-dozen Blacktip sharks that day.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia