In The Recruiting Huddle: Westley Neal – Gulliver Prep

PLAYER: Westley Neal
POSITION: DT/OG
SCHOOL: Miami Gulliver Prep
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 285
SCOUTING: From the time he came out of youth football, this was a prospect that was ready to go. Neal represents the new breed of South Florida athlete who is talented, agile and ready enough to put in four full years of football at the varsity level. He is indeed a very gifted big man who is quick and talented enough to play on either side of the ball. Neal comes from a big time youth program – where he was an all-star. He recently competed in the Team USA combine in Fort Lauderdale and did very well. This is someone that everyone needs to keep an eye on.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8031372/westley-neal