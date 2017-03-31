WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Westley Neal – Gulliver Prep

March 31, 2017 5:57 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Gulliver Prep High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Westley Neal

PLAYER: Westley Neal
POSITION: DT/OG
SCHOOL: Miami Gulliver Prep
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 285

SCOUTING: From the time he came out of youth football, this was a prospect that was ready to go. Neal represents the new breed of South Florida athlete who is talented, agile and ready enough to put in four full years of football at the varsity level. He is indeed a very gifted big man who is quick and talented enough to play on either side of the ball. Neal comes from a big time youth program – where he was an all-star. He recently competed in the Team USA combine in Fort Lauderdale and did very well. This is someone that everyone needs to keep an eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8031372/westley-neal

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Westley Neal Gulliver Prep

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia