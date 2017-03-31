WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Alonzo Clark – Fort Lauderdale

March 31, 2017 5:09 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Alonzo Clark, Fort Lauderdale High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Alonzo Clark
POSITION: WR/QB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: By the time he graduates in June, this is a player who may have appeared in more games that just about anyone else to wear a Flying Ls uniform – and he has done it all for the sake of the team. One of the better athletes in South Florida, Clark is indeed athletic enough to line up at any position you need – and you will be better for it. While quarterback and receiver are his most accomplished positions, this impressive football player can also play on defense and special teams if needed. The coaching staff has been talking about him for the past three years.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4148271/alonzo-clark

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Alonzo Clark Fort Lauderdale

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia