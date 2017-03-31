In The Recruiting Huddle: Alonzo Clark – Fort Lauderdale

PLAYER: Alonzo Clark
POSITION: WR/QB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: By the time he graduates in June, this is a player who may have appeared in more games that just about anyone else to wear a Flying Ls uniform – and he has done it all for the sake of the team. One of the better athletes in South Florida, Clark is indeed athletic enough to line up at any position you need – and you will be better for it. While quarterback and receiver are his most accomplished positions, this impressive football player can also play on defense and special teams if needed. The coaching staff has been talking about him for the past three years.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4148271/alonzo-clark