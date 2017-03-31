Friday Flix: Ghost In The Shell

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In Ghost in the Shell, “Major” (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind.

A human saved from a crash who is cyber-enhanced into becoming the perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. As she prepares to face a new enemy, she realizes her life wasn’t saved – it was stolen.

Now she must stop the people who did this to her.

“I’m just so proud to be in such a powerful film that asks so many existential questions,” said Johansson.

Danish-born actor Pilou Asbæk plays Batou, her protector. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo sat down with him recently and he told her getting in shape for the role was the toughest part.

“I worked out for so many hours. I ate chicken for every meal; breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I like pizza and beer,” he said laughing.

He said working with working with Scarlett was the best part.

“It was pretty wonderful. She just has that extra thing you can’t learn at a school. It’s a magical thing, like watching small miracles,” Pilou said.

The movie is based on the acclaimed Japanese Manga series. It caused some controversy after Johansson cast because fans of the original series think should’ve gone to an Asian actress, not an American.

The movie itself questions the impact technology has on the world who controls it.

“I’m not afraid technology. I’m afraid of human beings,” Pilou said.

As for Pilou, you might recognize him from the hit Game of Thrones series, something he can’t talk much about.

“Will we get to see more of you next season, that’s what I’m hearing?” Petrillo asked.

Pilou said nothing and smiled.

“Give me a wink if we will, “ teased Petrillo.

He winked.

Ghost in the Shell is now out in theaters.