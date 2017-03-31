Enrollment Ending For MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Time is running out for you to save money for doing something you do every day, driving. Today is the last day to sign up for MDX rewards.
Drivers in Miami-Dade County can save money on MDX tolls through the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards program.
The enrollment period opened Wednesday, January 11, 2017, and closes on March 31st.
Who is eligible for the program? Anyone who spends at least $100 a year on MDX tolls.
All you have to do is register for the program, have a SunPass account that is in good standing and spend a minimum of $100 annually on any of the five MDX expressways.
The Frequent Driver Rewards program checks are expected to be mailed out by December 2017 to families and businesses who registered for the program this year and meet the qualifications.
The program only applies to the use of MDX’s system including the SR 112/Airport Expressway, SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR 924/Gratigny Parkway.
Tolls paid on Florida’s Turnpike, I-95 Express Lanes or the new Palmetto Express lanes do not qualify since these expressways are not MDX expressways.
Sign up by visiting www.mdxway.com/cashback.
If you have questions about the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program or need assistance, e-mail frequentdriver@mdxway.com.