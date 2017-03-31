Country Music’s Party Of The Year Takes Place Sunday On CBS4

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) — Country music’s biggest stars are polishing their rhinestones for the party of the year. The Academy of Country Music Awards are Sunday night, April 1st on CBS4.

Country superstars Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan are back to co-host for the second year.

“We go up there on stage we’re like the head bartenders,” explained Dierks Bentley. “Just having a good time, pouring some drinks.” Luke Bryan agreed. He said they want to “Facilitate the party, don’t do anything to hurt the party, enhance the party.”

The hosts are also nominees but the big competition this year is from country veteran Keith Urban, who leads with seven nominations.

He’s up against Luke Bryan for Entertainer of the Year.

Also in the running; Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood.

Urban also joins the nominees for Album of the Year along with Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and 2015 winner Miranda Lambert.

Country music will also crown its best newcomers.

This year’s collaborations will include: Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God,” country couple royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley joining forces for “Flatliner,” Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing their hit single “The Fighter,” and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a medley.

Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion have been added as performers joining the lineup of previously announced solo performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, and Chris Stapleton.

The ACM awards will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday at 8pm on CBS4.