Burning Cars Found Near Miami Jackson Senior High

March 31, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Car Fire, Miami Jackson Senior High

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying figure out what they have on their hands after getting a call about cars on fire near Miami Jackson Senior High.

When officers arrived on the scene at 1680 West 39th Street, they found three vehicles which appeared to have crashed, two were on fire.

miami jackson car fire 2 Burning Cars Found Near Miami Jackson Senior High

Two burning vehicles found at Miami Jackson Senior HS (Source: Miami Police)

As they were investigating that they were told that there had been shots fired in the area. Several bullet casings were found but there was no evidence that anyone had been hurt in the shooting.

Police talked with two people on the scene but it is not known if they are connected to the burning vehicles or the shooting.

