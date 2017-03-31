2 Hospitalized After Truck Crashes Into Broward Bus Bench

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — Two people were sent to the hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck while waiting for the bus.
The victims were sitting at the bus bench Friday afternoon at 1510 E. Commercial Blvd.
Police said the truck hit them before crashing into a light pole. Both pedestrians were taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
Commuters should avoid eastbound E. Commercial Blvd between N. Dixie Highway and N.E. 15th Avenue.