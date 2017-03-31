100 Dead Snakes Removed From Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBMiami) – Neighbors in one Jupiter neighborhood were shocked to learn of a slithery surprise in a home on their street.
Police discovered the 100 dead snakes, mostly pythons, after they were called to perform a welfare check. They said the home was in awful condition and animal feces covered the floor.
Neighbors said they didn’t understand how the woman who lived in the home and kept mostly to herself, could have live in those conditions.
“I mean why would anyone have 100 snakes,” said Rob Long. “I feel sorry for her, cause I guess, I don’t know if she doesn’t have anyone to ask for help or she just got over her head with what she was doing.”
“I was stunned, saddened because I watched them take some of the animals out,” said neighbor Katie McGinness.
Florida wildlife officers removed several live animals, including dogs and birds. The homeowner faces a charge of abandonment of animals.