1-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Near Drowning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 1-year-old girl has been hospitalized after nearly drowning in Coral Springs Friday evening.
According to police, the child was found in the pool of a home at 10933 NW 55th Street.
The family pulled her out and began CPR while they waited for fire crews to arrive.
When police arrived, they found the toddler in the kitchen and assisted the family.
Paramedics rushed the 1-year-old to the hospital.
Her condition is currently unknown.
