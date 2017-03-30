Senate Intel Comm. Begin Public Hearings Into Russian Meddling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing on Thursday on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The top Republican and Democrat on the committee have promised to put politics aside and lawmakers on the panel have promised a fair and impartial investigation.

“An outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack our most critical, democratic process, the election of a president,” said the committee’s top Democrat Sen. Mark Warner.

Republican committee chairman Richard Burr said they are currently reviewing thousands of documents.

“This investigation scope will go wherever the intelligence leads it,” said Burr.

Despite the show of bipartisan unity in the Senate, the investigation by the House Intelligence Committee has ben stalled by partisan bickering. Democrats have continued their call for Republican chairman Devin Nunes to step down because they feel he’s protecting the White House.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said possible Russian meddling in the November election comes as no surprise.

“Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and I, sent a letter to the Secretaries of States before the election saying heads up be on the watch out something is happening. Guard your data. So we all knew this before the election,” he said.

The senate committee will also investigate whether thousands of internet trolls hired by the Russians manipulated the news cycle in swing states to spread fake news about Hillary Clinton. The committee is expected to interview 20 people one of them is senior white house adviser and son in law of President Trump, Jared Kushner.