Mother Arrested After Teens Pass Out Pot Candy In School

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) — One adult and two teenagers have been arrested after a drug scare at a Coconut Creek middle school that led to some students feeling ill.

A School Resource Officer at Lyons Creek middle school on Tuesday discovered two students, ages 13 and 15, had eaten gummy candies that contained an “unknown ingredient, believed to be drugs.” Shortly after, the students complained of not feeling well and spent time in the school clinic.

Police were called and further investigation revealed that a 14-year-old girl passed out the gummies to the two juveniles and had more gummies that she intended to sell.

They contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, police said.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody, along with a 13-year-old girl.

The two students who complained of being sick were checked out by paramedics on scene. Their parents were notified and the older teen was taken to the hospital and later released.

Christine Lidia Arguelles, the mother of one of the girls who allegedly brought the candy to school, was also arrested.

Coconut Creek Police believe these gummy candies belong to Arguelles. She’s facing several charges now, including Child Neglect and Possession with Intent to Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver THC. She was held in jail on $100,000 bond.

It’s the third time she’s been arrested for child neglect. The other two times happened in 2009, one for leaving her children home alone and again after her 16-month-old child wandered out of the house unsupervised.

If you or your child has any additional information, you’re urged to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department.