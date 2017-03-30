Mother Arrested After Teens Pass Out Pot Candy In School

March 30, 2017 12:47 PM By Carey Codd
Filed Under: Carey Codd, Coconut Creek, Drugs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) — One adult and two teenagers have been arrested after a drug scare at a Coconut Creek middle school that led to some students feeling ill.

child neglect Mother Arrested After Teens Pass Out Pot Candy In School

Christine Lidia Arguelles (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

A School Resource Officer at Lyons Creek middle school on Tuesday discovered two students, ages 13 and 15, had eaten gummy candies that contained an “unknown ingredient, believed to be drugs.” Shortly after, the students complained of not feeling well and spent time in the school clinic.

Police were called and further investigation revealed that a 14-year-old girl passed out the gummies to the two juveniles and had more gummies that she intended to sell.

They contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, police said.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody, along with a 13-year-old girl.

The two students who complained of being sick were checked out by paramedics on scene. Their parents were notified and the older teen was taken to the hospital and later released.

Christine Lidia Arguelles, the mother of one of the girls who allegedly brought the candy to school, was also arrested.

Coconut Creek Police believe these gummy candies belong to Arguelles. She’s facing several charges now, including Child Neglect and Possession with Intent to Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver THC. She was held in jail on $100,000 bond.

It’s the third time she’s been arrested for child neglect. The other two times happened in 2009, one for leaving her children home alone and again after her 16-month-old child wandered out of the house unsupervised.

If you or your child has any additional information, you’re urged to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department.

More from Carey Codd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia