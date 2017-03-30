Bond Denied For Suspect In Undercover Cop Ambush

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade teen accused of shooting at two undercover detectives in an ambush style attack will remain in jail.

On Thursday, a battered and bruised Damian Thomas made his appearance before bond court Judge Mindy Glazer.

“You have two cases. In one case you are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. It should be ‘of a law enforcement officer’. The other case, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting an officer with violence. Those are the charges and I’m appointing the public defenders office for you,” said Judge Glazer.

The state then informed the judge that at the time of his arrest Thompson, 19, was out on bond from a previous firearms case. The judge said she was aware of it.

Thompson’s state-appointed attorney tried to get the battery charges reduced to one charge since according to his arrest form he only hit one of the officers who took him into custody.

It was then that the state reminded the judge that he put officers lives in danger for a second time when they went to arrest him.

“He had just fired at two Miami-Dade police officers when the two brave Miami-Dade police officers then risked their lives in order to take this dangerous individual into custody and he continued to threaten police officers during the course of his apprehension,” said the prosecutor.

In reviewing the arrest form, the judge ruled the two counts of battery would stand.

“He made threats that he was going to kill these officers while they were trying to arrest him, so there’s probable cause for two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer,” said Judge Glazer.

She then set bond at $5,000 for each of the battery and a resisting arrest charge. She noted that there should be only one resisting arrest count and that he was overcharged. She then ordered that he be held without bond on the attempted murder charges.

The defense also wanted a video close up of Thompson’s face to show the bruising on his face which came from being struck by police officers as they took him into custody.

Monday night detectives Charles Woods, 47, and Terence White, 37, were sitting in a minivan conducting surveillance for gang activity at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade when a group of young men approached.

The officers called for backup but before they could get out of their vehicle one of the young men, later identified as Thompson, pulled out what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle and riddled their van with bullets. Both officers were hit, but Woods was able to return fire.

More than 20 rounds were fired at the unmarked car.

An arriving officer rushed the two detectives to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in the back of a pickup truck.

White, a 26-year veteran of the force, was shot in the foot and remains in the hospital in stable condition. Woods, an 11-year veteran, who was shot in the arm, was treated and released.

Woods was able to identify Thompson as the shooter, officials said.

Police say they received tips about Thompson’s location in the hours after the shooting and found him at a hotel near Miami International Airport with several other people. Also arrested are Jamal Daniels, Jessica Pierre, and Mikequesha Simmons on charges unrelated to the shooting.

When officers went to arrest Thompson, the arrest report says Thompson resisted, punching an officer and threatening them saying, “I’m going to kill both of y’all,” and “y’all going to have to kill me today” and “I hate the (expletive) police.”

The report says officers were forced to punch Thompson repeatedly to subdue him.

Thompson, a reputed gang member, has a criminal history, including an arrest earlier this year for carrying a concealed firearm. According to his arrest report, it was White who arrested Thompson in that case.