Massive Police Presence Near Area Where Officers Were Ambushed, Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a massive police presence in the area where two Miami-Dade police officers were shot Monday night.

CBS4’s Hank Tester noticed SWAT trucks going by many Miami-Dade police vehicles, both marked and unmarked.

Knowing that there is a major push to neutralize violent gangs, an effort coordinated by Homeland Security Investigations, Tester followed the caravan.

There is no question this was a planned operation.

Tester watched a group of officers suit up a good hour before they moved into an apartment complex at 21st Avenue and 62nd Street.

Wednesday’s operation was just two blocks away from where the two police officers were shot on Monday night.

There were also two helicopters circling the area for about an hour. At one point, one chopper landed in a nearby field.

So what was going on? Miami-Dade police are tight lipped – not confirming this was part of a gang crack down.

Eventually, they told Tester to get out of the area due to safety concerns.

Movements later, the whole operation folded. SWAT moved on with no explanations.

Meanwhile, there was a shooting at NW 13th Avenue and 63rd Terrace.

This is right along the border of northwest Miami-Dade, not far from the heavy police presence and Monday’s ambush.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said the victim is a man in his 20s. No official word on his condition yet.

All this comes after police arrested Damian Thompson earlier in the day.

Investigators said Thompson opened fire on the officers in their undercover car in an ambush style attack, riddling the car with bullets.

They also arrested Jamal Daniels, Jessica Pierre and Mikequesha Simmons.