Caldwell On Panthers Season: “It Felt Like Everything Went Wrong”

Florida Panthers President and CEO, Matthew Caldwell joined the Big O Show with Zach Krantz on 560 WQAM to discuss Florida’s back to back losses in Buffalo and Toronto, some of the upcoming events at the BB&T Center during Panthers games and the team’s search for a new head coach.
On the season so far- “Last year it felt like everything was going right for us and now this year it felt like everything went wrong.”
On tweaking the roster- “The fans are smart so you have to really look inside and make sure you’re making the right moves. With locking up the young guys, we tried our hardest to make this team competitive. It’s just about winning now. We want people to have a good experience. This season, it’s been tough. We’ve had flashes of brilliance this season.”
On the coaching search- “We said Tom Rowe would be the coach until the end of the season. We’ve had a lot of noise in the season this year. We want to get through the last six of games but rest assure we’ll make all announcements at the end of the year.”
