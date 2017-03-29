Caldwell On Panthers Season: “It Felt Like Everything Went Wrong”

March 29, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Florida Panthers, NHL

interviews wqam Caldwell On Panthers Season: It Felt Like Everything Went Wrong

Florida Panthers President and CEO, Matthew Caldwell joined the Big O Show with Zach Krantz on 560 WQAM to discuss Florida’s back to back losses in Buffalo and Toronto, some of the upcoming events at the BB&T Center during Panthers games and the team’s search for a new head coach.

On the season so far- “Last year it felt like everything was going right for us and now this year it felt like everything went wrong.”

On tweaking the roster- “The fans are smart so you have to really look inside and make sure you’re making the right moves. With locking up the young guys, we tried our hardest to make this team competitive. It’s just about winning now. We want people to have a good experience. This season, it’s been tough. We’ve had flashes of brilliance this season.”

On the coaching search- “We said Tom Rowe would be the coach until the end of the season. We’ve had a lot of noise in the season this year. We want to get through the last six of games but rest assure we’ll make all announcements at the end of the year.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia