Winderman On Heat: “The Loss Of Dion Waiters Is Killing Them”

March 28, 2017 4:19 PM
Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.  They also talk about Dion Waiters’ injury and possible return as well as Goran Dragic’s foot injury.

On Goran Dragic- “He’s the Heat’s best player right now.”

On the Heat season- “This is not about winning the playoffs. This is about making the playoffs.”

On Josh Richardson- “He needs surgery on his confidence. This year has been a total wash.”

On Dion Waiters- “The loss of Dion Waiters is killing them.”

On Hassan Whiteside playing through injuries- “This is a huge step in his professionalism.”

