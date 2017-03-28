‘Why Would I?’: Nunes Rebuffs Calls To Step Aside In Russia Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amid calls to step down over questions of credibility into the investigation of President Donald Trump associates’ possible ties to Russia, House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes says, ‘Why would I?’

Tuesday morning, Nunes said he will “move forward” in the investigation despite calls from Democrats for his recusal.

“So you’re not going to recuse yourself,” a reporter asked Tuesday.

“The investigation continues. We’ve had an investigation into Russia for many, many years,” said Nunes.

Trump took to social media Monday, suggesting the House Intelligence committee investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton’s alleged ties to Russia as questions continue to dog his administration on the matter.

The late night rant came amid the growing calls from House Democrats for Nunes to recuse himself from its Russia probe into Trump associates.

“Enough question has been raised in the public about whether he can lead a credible investigation in this,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

On Monday, Representative Nunes acknowledged he had a secret meeting with an unidentified source on White House grounds last week during which he says he viewed highly classified documents about Trump’s surveillance claims.

Nunes then briefed the president about it before talking to members of his own committee.

“I’m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because they know that I’m quite effective,” said Nunes.

The development came on the same day the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by Senate lawmakers as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

A date for Kushner’s testimony has not been set.

