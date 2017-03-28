WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Trump Declined Nationals Invite For Opening Day 1st Pitch

March 28, 2017 4:29 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The President’s frequent golf course visits have been well documented during his brief time in office, but apparently that love for sports doesn’t extend to baseball.

The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week’s game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season.

William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

